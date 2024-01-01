Menu
2022 Ford Escape

62,700 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J95NUA68910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

