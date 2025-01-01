Menu
This Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. Equipped with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L engine, this SUV is Green in colour. The XLT trim features 18-inch aluminum wheels and is capable of towing and off-roading. You will be able to take the whole crew with the third row seating, great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes heated bucket seats, a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system.

2022 Ford Explorer

92,427 KM

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

12852188

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
92,427KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH1NGA02299

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 46090A
  • Mileage 92,427 KM

This Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. Equipped with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L engine, this SUV is Green in colour. The XLT trim features 18-inch aluminum wheels and is capable of towing and off-roading. You will be able to take the whole crew with the third row seating, great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes heated bucket seats, a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Ford Explorer XLT. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2022 Ford Explorer