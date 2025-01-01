$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 46090A
- Mileage 92,427 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. Equipped with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L engine, this SUV is Green in colour. The XLT trim features 18-inch aluminum wheels and is capable of towing and off-roading. You will be able to take the whole crew with the third row seating, great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes heated bucket seats, a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Ford Explorer XLT. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
