F-150 XLT Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2022 Ford F-150

19,361 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP2454
  • Mileage 19,361 KM

F-150 XLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

MP3 Player

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Mirror(s)

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2022 Ford F-150