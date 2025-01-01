2022 Ford F-150

Menu
This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning. This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options: Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, drivers side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 90-day trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, navigation service will terminate, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel.

2022 Ford F-150

55,455 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12102049

2022 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83NFB55143

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3135
  • Mileage 55,455 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 90-day trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, navigation service will terminate, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 Ford F-150