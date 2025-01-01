$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3135
- Mileage 55,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 90-day trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, navigation service will terminate, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
