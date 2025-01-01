$135,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$135,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,698KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNKD69205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 51,698 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2022 Ford F-150 51,698 KM $135,900 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 610 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Ranger Lariat 91,485 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$135,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2022 Ford F-150