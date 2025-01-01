Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

51,698 KM

Details Features

$135,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12872021

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 12872021
  2. 12872021
  3. 12872021
Contact Seller

$135,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,698KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNKD69205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford F-150 51,698 KM $135,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 610 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Ford Ranger Lariat 91,485 KM $42,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$135,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2022 Ford F-150