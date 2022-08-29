Menu
2022 Ford F-150

9,896 KM

Details Description Features

$77,911

+ tax & licensing
$77,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival**

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$77,911

+ taxes & licensing

9,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9105814
  Stock #: 91435A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F-150 Silver Lariat 4WD.Recent Arrival!3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WDCapital Ford offers Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and fully inspected and reconditioned vehicles. We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

