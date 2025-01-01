$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3439
- Mileage 63,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ORDER CODE 703A, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20, Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum.* This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench and pull-down centre armrest w/cupholders, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW!
