$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW XL
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW XL
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MEDIUM EARTH GREY, HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 17" Argent Painted Steel -inc: Hub covers/centre ornaments not included, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958