Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MEDIUM EARTH GREY, HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 17 Argent Painted Steel -inc: Hub covers/centre ornaments not included, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Youve earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2022 Ford F-350

77,954 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
77,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MEDIUM EARTH GREY, HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20, Wireless Phone Connectivity.* This Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Features the Following Options *Wheels: 17" Argent Painted Steel -inc: Hub covers/centre ornaments not included, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 39...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY HD VINYL 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: integrated armrest w/2 cupholders storage and driver manual lumbar

