Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated SeatsCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2022 Ford MAVERICK

10,051 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat Super Crew **Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated Seats**

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat Super Crew **Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated Seats**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated SeatsCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Audi Q5 Technik **One Owner, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, S-Line, AWD** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Audi Q5 Technik **One Owner, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, S-Line, AWD** 20,927 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat Super Crew **Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated Seats** for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat Super Crew **Clean SGI, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Heated Seats** 10,051 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus SE Sedan **Clean SGI, Cloth, Heated Seats, FWD** for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Ford Focus SE Sedan **Clean SGI, Cloth, Heated Seats, FWD** 178,261 KM $3,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK