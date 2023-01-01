Menu
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

8,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10428996
  • Stock #: PP2343

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Mustang Mach-E Premium Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 8,100 Miles! This Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (99U), Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, Valet Function.* This Ford Mustang Mach-E Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R19 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 15.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, adaptive dashcards, personal profiles and conversational voice command recognition,, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (99U)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

