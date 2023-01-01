$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10428996
- Stock #: PP2343
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Mustang Mach-E Premium Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 8,100 Miles! This Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (99U), Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets, Valet Function.* This Ford Mustang Mach-E Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R19 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 15.5" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/app catalog, 911 assist, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owner's manual, adaptive dashcards, personal profiles and conversational voice command recognition,, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.