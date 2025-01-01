$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport
2022 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54TE4NU088714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2533791
- Mileage 29,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 111,590 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 101,907 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 93,651 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2022 Genesis G70