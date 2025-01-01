Menu
Recent Arrival! V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

2022 Genesis G70

29,236 KM

12408915

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
29,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54TE4NU088714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2533791
  • Mileage 29,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

