2022 GMC Canyon
4WD Elevation
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This GMC Canyon boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual.* This GMC Canyon Features the Following Options *Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm), Black painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Traction control, electronic, Tow/Haul Mode, Tires, 265/60R18 all-season, blackwall.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your GMC Canyon!
306-737-4958