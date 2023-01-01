2022 GMC Sierra 1500...

$67,978 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 4 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10192194

10192194 Stock #: 43724A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 11,455 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Powertrain High Output Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Tow Hitch Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Led Headlights ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission. (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.