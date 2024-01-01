Menu
Account
Sign In
Sierra 2500 Hd Denali Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 16,013 Miles! This GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

16,013 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra 2500 Hd Denali Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 16,013 Miles! This GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 119,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie 166,331 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 63,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 2500