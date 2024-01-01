$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Sierra 2500 Hd Denali Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 16,013 Miles! This GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
