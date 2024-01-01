Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

105,446 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,446KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)
Aerial View Display System

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

2022 GMC Sierra 2500