2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 Crew 4X4 Leather Sunroof Nav 6.6L Duramax
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Me
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 95144A
- Mileage 143,894 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD with a 6.6L Duramax Engine paired with a 10-Speed Allision Transmission equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heads-up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision with two Trailer Camera, Factory remote Start, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Wireless Charging, and Many Many other great Options and features!!!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Capital Ford Regina
306-543-5410