2022 GMC Sierra 2500

Bed Liner

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Conventional Spare Tire

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO

AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)

JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

TIRES LT275/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (STD)

WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEEL with Dark Grey metallic accents (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compat...