2022 Honda Civic

25,630 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

LX

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

25,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10447680
  • Stock #: 2332611
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F29NH129861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2332611
  • Mileage 25,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth.


2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 6072 kilometers below market average!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

