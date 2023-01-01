$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
25,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10447680
- Stock #: 2332611
- VIN: 2HGFE2F29NH129861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2332611
- Mileage 25,630 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 6072 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5