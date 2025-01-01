$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
TOURING 8-PASSENGER
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 25JGC40A
- Mileage 91,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Honda Pilot boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Honda Pilot Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, SiriusXM -inc: Only available in certain areas, a no-charge trial of 3 months.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
