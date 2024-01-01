$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Surfy Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,374 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Hyundai Kona delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. SURFY BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum.* This Hyundai Kona Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Hyundai Kona!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958