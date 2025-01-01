$28,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3232
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
## 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite: Ultimate Luxury and Capability
Stop dreaming about adventure and start living it! This **2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite** is the fully-loaded, low-mileage SUV that combines legendary Trailhawk capability with every luxury feature you could want.
---
### TRAILHAWK ELITE: THE ULTIMATE PACKAGE
This top-tier Trailhawk Elite is a rare find, especially as a local Saskatchewan vehicle with clean history and low kilometers.
| **QUICK FACTS** | **HIGHLIGHTS** |
| :--- | :--- |
| **Year/Model:** | 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite |
| **Mileage:** | Only **74,000 km** |
| **Warranty:** | **FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** to **May 12, 2027 or 100,000 km** |
| **History:** | **CARFAX Accident-Free** with **Good Service Records** (Saskatchewan Vehicle) |
#### EXTREME COMFORT & CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY:
This Trailhawk Elite is equipped to handle anything, from the cold Prairies to a night out, with features you won't find on standard models:
* **Premium Seating:** **LEATHER HEATED & COOLED** front seats with **MEMORY** and **LUMBAR** supporttotal comfort, year-round.
* **All-Weather Prep:** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** and **HEATED REAR SEATS** keep everyone cozy.
* **Next-Level Parking:** Features **PARK SENSORS**, **SURROUND CAMERA** (360°), and a **SELF-PARK FEATURE** that does the work for you.
* **Driver Assistance:** Relax on the highway with **DISTANCE PACE CRUISE**, **LANE KEEP ASSIST**, and **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**.
* **Connectivity:** **SIRIUSXM, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO**, and a convenient **WIRELESS CHARGE PAD**.
* **Open Air:** Enjoy the sky with the massive **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**.
* **Added Capability:** Comes with the **TRAILER TOW PKG** and **HOMELINK** garage control.
---
### READY FOR ADVENTURE: SERVICE & INSPECTION
We've done the work so you can start driving. This Jeep has been thoroughly inspected and refreshed:
* **Fresh Tires:** Brand **NEW ALL-WEATHER TIRES INSTALLED**.
* **Meticulously Serviced:** Just completed a **FRESH FULL SYNTHETIC OIL SERVICE** and **NEW AIR FILTERS**.
* **Inspected:** Passed a comprehensive **PRESALE INSPECTION** with flying colours.
---
### THE SIMAN AUTO SALES ADVANTAGE
At **Siman Auto Sales**, we are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. We have been proudly **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**.
* **Easy Financing:** **EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE ON SITE** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We work hard to secure a rate that fits your budget.
* **Trades Welcome:** **TRADES ENCOURAGED**! Bring in your current vehicle for a fair and fast appraisal.
* **Peace of Mind:** Ask about our **ADDITIONAL AFTERMARKET WARRANTIES AVAILABLE** to fit every need and budget.
* **Selection & Trust:** Choose from **OVER 70 QUALITY VEHICLES**. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers trust us!
**Don't miss out on this incredible Trailhawk Eliteit won't last long!**
**Visit us today to test drive this Jeep and start your next great adventure.**
