Menu
Account
Sign In
## 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite: Ultimate Luxury and Capability Stop dreaming about adventure and start living it! This **2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite** is the fully-loaded, low-mileage SUV that combines legendary Trailhawk capability with every luxury feature you could want. --- ### TRAILHAWK ELITE: THE ULTIMATE PACKAGE This top-tier Trailhawk Elite is a rare find, especially as a local Saskatchewan vehicle with clean history and low kilometers. | **QUICK FACTS** | **HIGHLIGHTS** | | :--- | :--- | | **Year/Model:** | 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite | | **Mileage:** | Only **74,000 km** | | **Warranty:** | **FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** to **May 12, 2027 or 100,000 km** | | **History:** | **CARFAX Accident-Free** with **Good Service Records** (Saskatchewan Vehicle) | #### EXTREME COMFORT & CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY: This Trailhawk Elite is equipped to handle anything, from the cold Prairies to a night out, with features you wont find on standard models: * **Premium Seating:** **LEATHER HEATED & COOLED** front seats with **MEMORY** and **LUMBAR** supporttotal comfort, year-round. * **All-Weather Prep:** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** and **HEATED REAR SEATS** keep everyone cozy. * **Next-Level Parking:** Features **PARK SENSORS**, **SURROUND CAMERA** (360°), and a **SELF-PARK FEATURE** that does the work for you. * **Driver Assistance:** Relax on the highway with **DISTANCE PACE CRUISE**, **LANE KEEP ASSIST**, and **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**. * **Connectivity:** **SIRIUSXM, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO**, and a convenient **WIRELESS CHARGE PAD**. * **Open Air:** Enjoy the sky with the massive **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**. * **Added Capability:** Comes with the **TRAILER TOW PKG** and **HOMELINK** garage control. --- ### READY FOR ADVENTURE: SERVICE & INSPECTION Weve done the work so you can start driving. This Jeep has been thoroughly inspected and refreshed: * **Fresh Tires:** Brand **NEW ALL-WEATHER TIRES INSTALLED**. * **Meticulously Serviced:** Just completed a **FRESH FULL SYNTHETIC OIL SERVICE** and **NEW AIR FILTERS**. * **Inspected:** Passed a comprehensive **PRESALE INSPECTION** with flying colours. --- ### THE SIMAN AUTO SALES ADVANTAGE At **Siman Auto Sales**, we are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. We have been proudly **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**. * **Easy Financing:** **EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE ON SITE** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We work hard to secure a rate that fits your budget. * **Trades Welcome:** **TRADES ENCOURAGED**! Bring in your current vehicle for a fair and fast appraisal. * **Peace of Mind:** Ask about our **ADDITIONAL AFTERMARKET WARRANTIES AVAILABLE** to fit every need and budget. * **Selection & Trust:** Choose from **OVER 70 QUALITY VEHICLES**. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers trust us! **Dont miss out on this incredible Trailhawk Eliteit wont last long!** **Visit us today to test drive this Jeep and start your next great adventure.**

2022 Jeep Compass

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13060310

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13060310
  2. 13060310
  3. 13060310
  4. 13060310
  5. 13060310
  6. 13060310
  7. 13060310
  8. 13060310
  9. 13060310
  10. 13060310
  11. 13060310
  12. 13060310
  13. 13060310
  14. 13060310
  15. 13060310
  16. 13060310
  17. 13060310
  18. 13060310
  19. 13060310
  20. 13060310
  21. 13060310
  22. 13060310
Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB1NT146195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3232
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

## 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite: Ultimate Luxury and Capability

Stop dreaming about adventure and start living it! This **2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite** is the fully-loaded, low-mileage SUV that combines legendary Trailhawk capability with every luxury feature you could want.

---

### TRAILHAWK ELITE: THE ULTIMATE PACKAGE

This top-tier Trailhawk Elite is a rare find, especially as a local Saskatchewan vehicle with clean history and low kilometers.

| **QUICK FACTS** | **HIGHLIGHTS** |
| :--- | :--- |
| **Year/Model:** | 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Elite |
| **Mileage:** | Only **74,000 km** |
| **Warranty:** | **FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** to **May 12, 2027 or 100,000 km** |
| **History:** | **CARFAX Accident-Free** with **Good Service Records** (Saskatchewan Vehicle) |

#### EXTREME COMFORT & CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY:

This Trailhawk Elite is equipped to handle anything, from the cold Prairies to a night out, with features you won't find on standard models:

* **Premium Seating:** **LEATHER HEATED & COOLED** front seats with **MEMORY** and **LUMBAR** supporttotal comfort, year-round.
* **All-Weather Prep:** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** and **HEATED REAR SEATS** keep everyone cozy.
* **Next-Level Parking:** Features **PARK SENSORS**, **SURROUND CAMERA** (360°), and a **SELF-PARK FEATURE** that does the work for you.
* **Driver Assistance:** Relax on the highway with **DISTANCE PACE CRUISE**, **LANE KEEP ASSIST**, and **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**.
* **Connectivity:** **SIRIUSXM, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO**, and a convenient **WIRELESS CHARGE PAD**.
* **Open Air:** Enjoy the sky with the massive **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**.
* **Added Capability:** Comes with the **TRAILER TOW PKG** and **HOMELINK** garage control.

---

### READY FOR ADVENTURE: SERVICE & INSPECTION

We've done the work so you can start driving. This Jeep has been thoroughly inspected and refreshed:

* **Fresh Tires:** Brand **NEW ALL-WEATHER TIRES INSTALLED**.
* **Meticulously Serviced:** Just completed a **FRESH FULL SYNTHETIC OIL SERVICE** and **NEW AIR FILTERS**.
* **Inspected:** Passed a comprehensive **PRESALE INSPECTION** with flying colours.

---

### THE SIMAN AUTO SALES ADVANTAGE

At **Siman Auto Sales**, we are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care**. We have been proudly **serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years**.

* **Easy Financing:** **EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE ON SITE** through our network of **16 banks and lenders**. We work hard to secure a rate that fits your budget.
* **Trades Welcome:** **TRADES ENCOURAGED**! Bring in your current vehicle for a fair and fast appraisal.
* **Peace of Mind:** Ask about our **ADDITIONAL AFTERMARKET WARRANTIES AVAILABLE** to fit every need and budget.
* **Selection & Trust:** Choose from **OVER 70 QUALITY VEHICLES**. **Check our reviews** and see why our customers trust us!

**Don't miss out on this incredible Trailhawk Eliteit won't last long!**

**Visit us today to test drive this Jeep and start your next great adventure.**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 74,000 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SV ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Nissan Qashqai SV ACCIDENT FREE 89,900 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2016 GMC Acadia Denali LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 194,700 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2022 Jeep Compass