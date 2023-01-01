Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

49,495 KM

$48,735

+ tax & licensing
$48,735

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Limited * Tech Group * 20" Wheels *

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Limited * Tech Group * 20" Wheels *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$48,735

+ taxes & licensing

49,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10604661
  • Stock #: PP2397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee L Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee WK delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED/TECH GRAY ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH , TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR, TECH GROUP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Tech Gray Diamond Cut, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED/TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook
TECH GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps 506 Watt Amplifier Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Premium Alpine Speaker System Active Noise Control System Front LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Headlamps

