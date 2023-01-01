2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$48,735 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 4 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bright White Clearcoat Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED/TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook TECH GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps 506 Watt Amplifier Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Premium Alpine Speaker System Active Noise Control System Front LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Headlamps

