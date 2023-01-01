Menu
Grand CherokeeLaredo Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 FULLY PAINTED ALUMINUM, VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A , LUXURY TECH GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, CLOTH SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Fully Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

26,376 KM

Details Description Features

$46,889

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo * Luxury Tech Group *

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo * Luxury Tech Group *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$46,889

+ taxes & licensing

26,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Global Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand CherokeeLaredo Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" FULLY PAINTED ALUMINUM, VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A , LUXURY TECH GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, CLOTH SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Velvet Red Pearlcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE (STD)
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLACK CLOTH SEATS
LUXURY TECH GROUP I -inc: Selectable Tire Fill Alert Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Secondary Active Grille Shutters 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wireless Charging Pad Heated Front Seats Heat...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE
WHEELS: 18" X 8" FULLY PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/60R18 BSW A/S LRR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

$46,889

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee