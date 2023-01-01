$46,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo * Luxury Tech Group *
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo * Luxury Tech Group *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$46,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand CherokeeLaredo Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" FULLY PAINTED ALUMINUM, VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A , LUXURY TECH GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, CLOTH SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958