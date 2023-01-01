Menu
Account
Sign In
Wagoneer Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Jeep Wagoneer boasts a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9.0 PREMIUM 3 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.*This Jeep Wagoneer Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N , SILVER ZYNITH, PREMIUM GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20 x 9.0 Premium 2 Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

12,220 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
  • Interior Colour Global Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 12,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Wagoneer Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Jeep Wagoneer boasts a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" PREMIUM 3 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.*This Jeep Wagoneer Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N , SILVER ZYNITH, PREMIUM GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 9.0" Premium 2 Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Silver Zynith
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE (STD)
GLOBAL BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
PREMIUM GROUP I -inc: 19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Cargo Cover Power Deployable Running Boards 3 Panel Sunroof Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" PREMIUM 3 ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk * Sunroof * Nav * Leather * for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk * Sunroof * Nav * Leather * 12,546 KM $39,994 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 37,755 KM $26,933 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 TRX 109,480 KM $97,896 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wagoneer