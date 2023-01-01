$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 12,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Wagoneer Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Jeep Wagoneer boasts a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" PREMIUM 3 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON.*This Jeep Wagoneer Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N , SILVER ZYNITH, PREMIUM GROUP I, GLOBAL BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, FRONT PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 9.0" Premium 2 Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
