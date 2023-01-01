Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

11,234 KM

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon | Plug-in Hybrid! | Remote Start | Nav | Electronic Locking Sway Bar

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon | Plug-in Hybrid! | Remote Start | Nav | Electronic Locking Sway Bar

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

11,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,234 KM

Vehicle Description

*Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 4 Auxiliary Switches, Gorilla Glass, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, 8 Speed Automatic, Remote Start, Black Cloth Seats w/Rubicon Logo, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Tow Hooks, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Power Mirror(s), Convertible Soft Top, Privacy Glass, Climate Control, Rear Bench Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rollover Protection Bars, Aluminum Wheels, Universal Garage Door Opener, Telematics, Multi-Zone A/C, Heated Mirrors, LED Headlights, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tow Hooks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, A/C, Premium Sound System, Bucket Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Satellite Radio, Brake Assist, Conventional Spare Tire, HD Radio, Cloth Seats!!!* ******In addition to getting a great deal on **our pre-owned inventory, we will be flying you and a guest to LAS VEGAS!!! **Titan Automotive is a well established dealership in Regina, also servicing Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, southern/northern Saskatchewan and all of Canada. We carry premium used vehicles at competitive prices in today's market. We are a high volume dealer carrying over 300 trucks, SUV's, cars and vans. As a member of Trusted Regina all of our vehicles go through a state of the art reconditioning so you'll be safe and happy with your premium purchase. Good credit or bad we have on the spot bank financing to get you back on the road quickly. It's easy and fun at Titan. For more information fill out the form on this page or call our sales department at 1-888-228-4319.*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
STING-GREY
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/RUBICON LOGO & UTILITY GRID
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V RUBICON -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 4 Auxiliary Switches
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD)
Gorilla Glass
Body Colour Rubicon Highline Flare

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Jeep Wrangler