2022 Lexus ES 350

29,094 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

11929289

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
29,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 58AJZ1B19NU112256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2491111
  • Mileage 29,094 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Lexus ES 350