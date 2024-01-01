$45,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus ES 350
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 58AJZ1B19NU112256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2491111
- Mileage 29,094 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
