Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 Mazda CX-5 Preferred AWD Odometer: 72,201 Km <br/> Price: $31,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Lane Keep Departure <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Smart City Brake Support <br/> -SKYACTIV Technology <br/> - I-ACTIVE All Wheel Drive <br/> - I-ACTIVESENSE <br/> -Adaptive Front Headlights <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Seat <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Push button Start <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2022 Mazda CX-5

72,201 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-5

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13490861

2022 Mazda CX-5

Preferred

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 13490861
  2. 13490861
  3. 13490861
  4. 13490861
  5. 13490861
  6. 13490861
  7. 13490861
  8. 13490861
  9. 13490861
  10. 13490861
  11. 13490861
  12. 13490861
  13. 13490861
  14. 13490861
  15. 13490861
  16. 13490861
  17. 13490861
  18. 13490861
  19. 13490861
  20. 13490861
  21. 13490861
  22. 13490861
  23. 13490861
  24. 13490861
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,201KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9N1593724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,201 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Mazda CX-5 Preferred AWD Odometer: 72,201 Km
Price: $31,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner


Highlight Features:-
-Lane Keep Departure
-Front Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Alloy Wheels
-Smart City Brake Support
-SKYACTIV Technology
- I-ACTIVE All Wheel Drive
- I-ACTIVESENSE
-Adaptive Front Headlights
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seat
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Push button Start
-Power Liftgate
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Preferred for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Mazda CX-5 Preferred 72,201 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited - No Accidents for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited - No Accidents 127,277 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE - No Accidents! for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota Camry SE - No Accidents! 56,884 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2022 Mazda CX-5