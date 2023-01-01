$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
15,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJVAWXNU603761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,328 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE 67,520 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi RVR 15,328 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 85,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Mitsubishi RVR