$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
Limited Edition
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
Limited Edition
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,050KM
VIN JA4AJVAW1NU600568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 89,050 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mitsubishi RVR Limited Edition AWD includes:Odometer: 89,050km
Price: 25,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Seconds set of rims and tires
Highlight Features:--Premium Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Push button Start
-Paddle Shifters
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-AWD Lock
-Power Locks/Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Price: 25,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Seconds set of rims and tires
Highlight Features:--Premium Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Push button Start
-Paddle Shifters
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-AWD Lock
-Power Locks/Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 104,070 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 54,637 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 132,921 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2022 Mitsubishi RVR