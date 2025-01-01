Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR Limited Edition AWD includes:Odometer: 89,050km <br/> Price: 25,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Seconds set of rims and tires <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Premium Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Push button Start <br/> -Paddle Shifters <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Leather Seats <br/> -AWD Lock <br/> -Power Locks/Power windows <br/> -Cruise Control and much more.

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,050KM
VIN JA4AJVAW1NU600568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mitsubishi RVR Limited Edition AWD includes:Odometer: 89,050km
Price: 25,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Seconds set of rims and tires


Highlight Features:--Premium Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Push button Start
-Paddle Shifters
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-AWD Lock
-Power Locks/Power windows
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2022 Mitsubishi RVR