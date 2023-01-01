$55,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum * Available Until Exported to USA
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$55,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9998693
- Stock #: 23JGW17A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 23JGW17A
- Mileage 34,653 KM
Vehicle Description
PathfinderPlatinumBoasts 25 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Nissan Pathfinder boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Antenna, Wheels: 20" Alloy w/Unique Finish -inc: dark metallic gray finish, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Nissan Pathfinder Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan Pathfinder come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.