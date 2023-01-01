Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Limited Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum Painted/Polished, Voice Recorder, Ventilated Front Seats, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75).* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2022 RAM 1500

25,313 KM

Details Description Features

$64,959

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

  1. 10775910
  2. 10775910
  3. 10775910
  4. 10775910
  5. 10775910
  6. 10775910
  7. 10775910
  8. 10775910
  9. 10775910
  10. 10775910
  11. 10775910
  12. 10775910
  13. 10775910
  14. 10775910
  15. 10775910
Contact Seller

$64,959

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,313 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Painted/Polished, Voice Recorder, Ventilated Front Seats, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75).* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 7 100 LBS (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline * 3rd Row * Leather * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline * 3rd Row * Leather * Sunroof * 225,190 KM $21,838 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 19,361 KM $53,956 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon Elevation * Available Until Exported to USA * for sale in Regina, SK
2022 GMC Canyon Elevation * Available Until Exported to USA * 21,679 KM $42,808 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,959

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500