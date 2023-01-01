$57,749+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather *
2022 RAM 1500
Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$57,749
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP2458
- Mileage 31,386 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Sport Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!We're excited to offer this capable 2022 Ram 1500 . Valet Function, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Outside Temp Gauge.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!
