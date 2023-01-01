Menu
1500 Limited Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED , TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT, OFF ROAD GROUP, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, E-LOCKER REAR AXLE, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 33 GALLON FUEL TANK, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

2022 RAM 1500

49,990 KM

$60,987

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Limited * Off Road Group *

2022 RAM 1500

Limited * Off Road Group *

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$60,987

+ taxes & licensing

49,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
Requires Subscription
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 7 100 LBS (STD)
Front collision mitigation
OFF ROAD GROUP -inc: Off Road Decals Off-Road Information Pages Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Raised Ride Height Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Front Extra HD Shock Absorbers Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Tire: Full Si...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-XXXX

306-737-4958

$60,987

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 RAM 1500