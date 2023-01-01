$60,987+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited * Off Road Group *
2022 RAM 1500
Limited * Off Road Group *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$60,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,990 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Limited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM PAINTED/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED , TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT, OFF ROAD GROUP, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, E-LOCKER REAR AXLE, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 33 GALLON FUEL TANK, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958