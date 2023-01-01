Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 Rebel Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TRAILER TOW GROUP (B).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!

2022 RAM 1500

24,731 KM

Details Description Features

$62,435

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$62,435

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,731KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,731 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Rebel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TRAILER TOW GROUP (B).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
Requires Subscription
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
Front collision mitigation
BLACK TRAILER TOW POWER MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW GROUP (B) -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Reverse Steering Control Trailer Brake Control
RED/BLACK LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio USB Host Flip Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack R...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 95,222 KM $44,783 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather * for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT * Level 2 * Leather * 31,386 KM $57,749 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 25,313 KM $64,959 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,435

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500