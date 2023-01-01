2022 RAM 1500

$62,435+ tax & licensing
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,731 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Rebel Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75), TRAILER TOW GROUP (B).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RED/BLACK, LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 7,100 LBS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 1500!
Vehicle Features
