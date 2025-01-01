$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 24,035 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, BRIGHT WHITE, BED UTILITY GROUP.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
