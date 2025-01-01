2022 RAM 1500

Menu
Only 24,035 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY, MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, BRIGHT WHITE, BED UTILITY GROUP.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

24,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT4NN237440

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,035 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 24,035 Miles! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, RED/BLACK, CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL , REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, BRIGHT WHITE, BED UTILITY GROUP.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL
Front collision mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio C...
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperatu...
RED/BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

