Dealer License #914248

2022 RAM 1500

117,105 KM

Details Description Features

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

12769082

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT0NN111401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer License #914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio C...
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
RED/BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Universal Garage Door Opener Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Phone & Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

