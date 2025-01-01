$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
Used
41,845KM
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN235370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,845 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
