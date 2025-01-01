$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn **New Arrival**
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour New Saddle/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2022 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram LIMITED LONGHORN **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Regina
Capital Ford Regina
Primary
Call Dealer
306-543-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-543-5410