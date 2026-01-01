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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2022 RAM 1500

206,229 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
14232323

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,229KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT9NN111459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio C...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System ...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperatu...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

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306-737-XXXX

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306-737-4958

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Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 RAM 1500