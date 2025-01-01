Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK , REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4 DISPLAY, MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, LUXURY GROUP, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DELETE SPORT HOOD DECAL.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 Classic today!

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

92,597 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7NS163971

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,597 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK , REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY, MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, LUXURY GROUP, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DELETE SPORT HOOD DECAL.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 Classic today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
Delete Sport Hood Decal
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Black Dual Exhaust Tips Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Tr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out ...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
WHEELS: 20" X 9" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)

