2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" HIGH-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK , REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY, MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, LUXURY GROUP, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP, DELETE SPORT HOOD DECAL.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable 1500 Classic today!
