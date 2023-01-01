$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
10,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9605128
- Stock #: PP2197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10,418 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Classic Tradesman
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi B...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service SiriusXM Satellite Radio No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Goodyear Brand Tires Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floo...
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio (subscription required) Service USB Host Flip Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror 4x4 Flat Black Badge For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Black Headlamp Be...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70) Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads RAM 1500 Express
