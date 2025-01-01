$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 35 Miles! This Ram 2500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOW HOOKS.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SECURITY ALARM, SAFETY GROUP B, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 2500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
