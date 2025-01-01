Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 35 Miles! This Ram 2500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOW HOOKS.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SECURITY ALARM, SAFETY GROUP B, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 2500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2022 RAM 2500

35 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12773612

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL8NG342685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 35 Miles! This Ram 2500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOW HOOKS.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SECURITY ALARM, SAFETY GROUP B, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 2500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
LED BED LIGHTING

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver...
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Taillamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwell C...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist
SAFETY GROUP B -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temp Cont...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2007 Pontiac Wave SE for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Pontiac Wave SE 131,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L 188,984 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn 35 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 RAM 2500