Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

2022 Toyota 4Runner

13,078 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle
11959023

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,078KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTERU5JR5N5975587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,078 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD.


Recent Arrival! 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2011 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2011 Ford Fusion SEL 205,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Toyota Tacoma 87,645 KM $47,588 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota Corolla XLE 103,963 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota 4Runner