Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 144hp CVT FWD

2022 Toyota C-HR

70,980 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota C-HR

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 11549646
  2. 11549646
  3. 11549646
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX7N1130051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 144hp CVT FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 141,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford Explorer ST 27,660 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 104,538 KM $18,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota C-HR