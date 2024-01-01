$31,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota C-HR
LE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
70,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX7N1130051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 144hp CVT FWD
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Taylor Toyota
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
