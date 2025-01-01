Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 144hp CVT FWD

2022 Toyota C-HR

16,150 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12086971

2022 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX5N1130145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 144hp CVT FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 16,150 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 82,366 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 84,567 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota C-HR