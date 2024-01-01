$35,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK0NU637788
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 226296
- Mileage 93,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Cloth.
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
