$45,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Toyota Camry
2022 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
9,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9475917
- Stock #: 226026
- VIN: 4T1B21HK4NU016924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V eCVT FWD CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Telescopic Steering
Auto Dimming Mirrors
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5