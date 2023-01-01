Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Camry

17,033 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 9799306
  2. 9799306
  3. 9799306
  4. 9799306
  5. 9799306
  6. 9799306
  7. 9799306
  8. 9799306
  9. 9799306
  10. 9799306
  11. 9799306
  12. 9799306
  13. 9799306
  14. 9799306
  15. 9799306
  16. 9799306
  17. 9799306
  18. 9799306
  19. 9799306
  20. 9799306
  21. 9799306
  22. 9799306
  23. 9799306
  24. 9799306
  25. 9799306
  26. 9799306
  27. 9799306
  28. 9799306
  29. 9799306
  30. 9799306
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799306
  • Stock #: F172788
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK7NU062279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth.


2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Certified. Toyota Certified Details:

* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* 160-point inspection
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 5.49%, 36 months - 6.49%, 48 months - 6.79%, 60 months - 6.99%, 72 months - 7.19%


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2022 Toyota Venza LI...
 18,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 450h U...
 125,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla L
 44,605 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory