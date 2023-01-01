$42,900+ tax & licensing
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2022 Toyota Camry
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
17,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9799306
- Stock #: F172788
- VIN: 4T1G11AK7NU062279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,033 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Certified. Toyota Certified Details:
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* 160-point inspection
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 5.49%, 36 months - 6.49%, 48 months - 6.79%, 60 months - 6.99%, 72 months - 7.19%
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5