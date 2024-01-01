Menu
2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

2022 Toyota Corolla

42,735 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
42,735KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE6NP127152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2438841
  • Mileage 42,735 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC CVT FWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

