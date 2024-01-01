Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Highlander

39,171 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,171KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDLZRBH5NS257167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 3,539 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Regina, SK
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE 9,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Acura MDX Tech 49,460 KM $50,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander